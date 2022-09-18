FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTIIW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTIIW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the August 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

FutureTech II Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FTIIW remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. FutureTech II Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FutureTech II Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition in the second quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition in the second quarter worth $32,000.

FutureTech II Acquisition Company Profile

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

