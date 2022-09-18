FY2022 EPS Estimates for Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Boosted by Analyst

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 13th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.80). The consensus estimate for Blackline Safety’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

BLN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, TD Securities set a C$6.00 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Blackline Safety Stock Down 0.3 %

Blackline Safety Company Profile

BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$9.09.

(Get Rating)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.