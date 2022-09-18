G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Short Interest Update

G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the August 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 117.0 days.

G City Price Performance

Shares of GZTGF remained flat at $5.42 on Friday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $897.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. G City has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

About G City

Gazit-Globe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters.

