Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Short Interest Up 36.8% in August

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the August 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gencor Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 199,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,348,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Gencor Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,270,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after buying an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 35,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Gencor Industries Price Performance

GENC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. 29,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,750. The company has a market cap of $143.96 million, a PE ratio of -109.11 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. Gencor Industries has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $12.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.