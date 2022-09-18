Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Gentex stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $26.18. 1,807,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,642. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. Gentex has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $37.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 38,927 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Gentex by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 747,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,046,000 after buying an additional 61,382 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Gentex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 682,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,789,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

