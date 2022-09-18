Genuit Group (LON:PLP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $567.00

Genuit Group plc (LON:PLP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 567 ($6.85) and traded as low as GBX 564 ($6.81). Genuit Group shares last traded at GBX 567 ($6.85), with a volume of 261,641 shares trading hands.
Genuit Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 67.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 567 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33.
Genuit Group Company Profile
Polypipe Group plc manufactures and sells plastic piping, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.
Recommended Stories
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.