Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Update

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLBZ traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $10.68. 931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

