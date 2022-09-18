Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Redburn Partners started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.
Global Business Travel Group Stock Down 2.5 %
GBTG opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. Global Business Travel Group has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Institutional Trading of Global Business Travel Group
Global Business Travel Group Company Profile
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.
