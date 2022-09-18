Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2022

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTGGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Redburn Partners started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Down 2.5 %

GBTG opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. Global Business Travel Group has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Global Business Travel Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $876,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.