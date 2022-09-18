Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Sold by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial lessened its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $581,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 52,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average of $40.36. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $43.90.

