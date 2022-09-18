GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

GlycoMimetics Trading Down 7.6 %

GLYC stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $33.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GlycoMimetics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the period. 50.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

