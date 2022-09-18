GoChain (GO) Market Capitalization Tops $9.46 Million

GoChain (GO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 18th. One GoChain coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $9.46 million and approximately $96,200.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GoChain has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00019934 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain Coin Profile

GoChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,191,576,916 coins. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io. The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, GoChain started with an idea to build a network that solved the blockchain scaling problem while bringing an enterprise team and philosophy to the space.GoChain is a smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. Being 100% Ethereum compatible enables GoChain smart contracts to be applicable for tools such as Truffle, OpenZeppelin, and MyEtherWallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

