Goldcoin (GLC) Market Cap Achieves $741,652.85

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a market cap of $741,652.85 and $867.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00025183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00278245 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001017 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002549 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00029603 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $550.79 or 0.02932078 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoinproject.org. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

