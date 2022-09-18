Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Short Interest Up 32.1% in August

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the August 15th total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Golden Arrow Merger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Golden Arrow Merger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 337,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Golden Arrow Merger by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 686,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,017,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Golden Arrow Merger by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Golden Arrow Merger Stock Performance

Shares of Golden Arrow Merger stock remained flat at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. Golden Arrow Merger has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

About Golden Arrow Merger

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Featured Stories

