Golos Blockchain Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Golos Blockchain has a total market cap of $502,611.07 and $19.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Golos Blockchain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007537 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00014370 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00012479 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000684 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00013119 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Coin Profile

Golos Blockchain (GLS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2021. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 309,708,330 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golos Blockchain’s official website is golos.id.

Golos Blockchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golos Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golos Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golos Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golos Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.