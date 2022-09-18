Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the August 15th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. 69.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gores Technology Partners II Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Gores Technology Partners II stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. 518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,121. Gores Technology Partners II has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

About Gores Technology Partners II

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was inception in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

