Grandview Asset Management LLC Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,086 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $124.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.22.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

