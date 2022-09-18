Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 434 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 83.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 21.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after acquiring an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 235.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 79.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.4% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.21 and a 200-day moving average of $90.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $282.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.93.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

