Greenidge Generation (GREE) & Its Peers Critical Survey

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) is one of 147 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Greenidge Generation to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 66.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenidge Generation and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $107.28 million -$44.48 million -0.55 Greenidge Generation Competitors $889.86 million $6.56 million -13.88

Analyst Ratings

Greenidge Generation’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation. Greenidge Generation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Greenidge Generation and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Greenidge Generation Competitors 388 2566 4717 60 2.58

Greenidge Generation presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 365.12%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 56.40%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -105.74% 6.12% 3.32% Greenidge Generation Competitors -69.18% -1,484.70% -12.14%

Summary

Greenidge Generation rivals beat Greenidge Generation on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.