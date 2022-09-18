Greenspring Advisors LLC Sells 157 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Greenspring Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,635. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.51.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

