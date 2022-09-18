GSK (LON:GSK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,580 at Berenberg Bank

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,630 ($19.70) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,706.25 ($20.62).
GSK Stock Down 1.2 %
LON GSK opened at GBX 1,321.40 ($15.97) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,526.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,645.45. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,321 ($15.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,746.59 ($33.19). The company has a market capitalization of £53.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,159.12.
GSK Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at GSK
In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Insiders have acquired 671 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,056 in the last 90 days.
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Further Reading
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.