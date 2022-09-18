H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for H.B. Fuller in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for H.B. Fuller’s current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $993.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.62 and its 200-day moving average is $65.82. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 22.96%.

In other news, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $376,166.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,580.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth $33,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 60,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 40.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 9.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

