Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.00.

HLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. Haleon has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

About Haleon

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.