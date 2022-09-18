Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,861,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,406. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.23.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

