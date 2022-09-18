Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $758,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.29. The stock had a trading volume of 28,808,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,222,874. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.74.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.