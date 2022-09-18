Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,267,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Unilever by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,067 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,188,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,995,000 after purchasing an additional 991,438 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Unilever Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of UL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.17. 2,029,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,824. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $55.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.80.
Unilever Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
