Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Short Interest Down 16.4% in August

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,900 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the August 15th total of 254,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of Hawkins stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $37.93. The stock had a trading volume of 187,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,023. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The company has a market cap of $796.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 200.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

