HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $239.14.
HCA Healthcare Stock Performance
HCA opened at $209.67 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.62. The company has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.72.
HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.
Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare
In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HCA Healthcare Company Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.