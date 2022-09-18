HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $239.14.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA opened at $209.67 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.62. The company has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.72.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

