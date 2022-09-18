Head to Head Analysis: GitLab (GTLB) versus Its Peers

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) is one of 411 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare GitLab to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
42.7% of GitLab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares GitLab and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GitLab
|$252.65 million
|-$155.14 million
|-37.75
|GitLab Competitors
|$1.83 billion
|$286.74 million
|24.15
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GitLab and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|GitLab
|0
|1
|11
|0
|2.92
|GitLab Competitors
|1658
|11403
|24417
|533
|2.63
GitLab presently has a consensus price target of $78.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.81%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 43.79%. Given GitLab’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GitLab has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares GitLab and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GitLab
|-51.69%
|-20.93%
|-15.72%
|GitLab Competitors
|-81.17%
|-85.40%
|-8.54%
Summary
GitLab peers beat GitLab on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
GitLab Company Profile
GitLab Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle. It helps organizations to plan, build, secure, and deploy software to drive business outcomes. The company also provides related training and professional services. The company was formerly known as GitLab B.V. and changed its name to GitLab Inc. in July 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
