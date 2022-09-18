Head to Head Analysis: GitLab (GTLB) versus Its Peers

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) is one of 411 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare GitLab to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.7% of GitLab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GitLab and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GitLab $252.65 million -$155.14 million -37.75 GitLab Competitors $1.83 billion $286.74 million 24.15

Analyst Recommendations

GitLab’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GitLab. GitLab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GitLab and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GitLab 0 1 11 0 2.92 GitLab Competitors 1658 11403 24417 533 2.63

GitLab presently has a consensus price target of $78.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.81%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 43.79%. Given GitLab’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GitLab has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares GitLab and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GitLab -51.69% -20.93% -15.72% GitLab Competitors -81.17% -85.40% -8.54%

Summary

GitLab peers beat GitLab on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle. It helps organizations to plan, build, secure, and deploy software to drive business outcomes. The company also provides related training and professional services. The company was formerly known as GitLab B.V. and changed its name to GitLab Inc. in July 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

