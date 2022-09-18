Head to Head Comparison: MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) versus Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) and MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.3% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $2.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. MidCap Financial Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. MidCap Financial Investment pays out 142.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tortoise Energy Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A MidCap Financial Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and MidCap Financial Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Risk & Volatility

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidCap Financial Investment has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and MidCap Financial Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Energy Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MidCap Financial Investment $213.15 million 3.75 $82.36 million $0.87 14.45

MidCap Financial Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Tortoise Energy Infrastructure.

Profitability

This table compares Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and MidCap Financial Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Energy Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A MidCap Financial Investment 25.87% 9.28% 3.55%

Summary

MidCap Financial Investment beats Tortoise Energy Infrastructure on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities. The fund primarily invests in securities of publicly traded Master Limited Partnerships and stocks of companies having a market capitalization greater than $100 million. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation was formed on October 29, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

About MidCap Financial Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine, first lien secured loans, stretch senior loans, unitranche loans, second lien secured loans and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in preferred equity, common equity / interests and warrants and makes equity co-investments. It may invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and credit-linked notes (CLNs). The fund typically invests in construction and building materials, business services, plastics & rubber, advertising, capital equipment, education, cable television, chemicals, consumer products/goods durable and non-durable and customer services, direct marketing, energy – oil & gas, electricity and utilities. The fund also invest in aerospace & defense, wholesale, telecommunications, financial services, hotel, gaming, leisure, restaurants; environmental industries, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, high tech industries, beverages, food and tobacco, manufacturing, media – diversified & production, printing and publishing, retail, automation, aviation and consumer transport, transportation, cargo and distribution. It primarily invests in United States. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

