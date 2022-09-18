Head-To-Head Contrast: Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) and Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL)

Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) and Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Smart for Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of Aurora Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Smart for Life and Aurora Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart for Life 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aurora Cannabis 1 5 1 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Smart for Life presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,409.43%. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus price target of $4.76, suggesting a potential upside of 232.87%. Given Smart for Life’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Smart for Life is more favorable than Aurora Cannabis.

This table compares Smart for Life and Aurora Cannabis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart for Life $9.02 million 1.88 N/A N/A N/A Aurora Cannabis $191.43 million 1.69 -$542.59 million ($4.63) -0.31

Smart for Life has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aurora Cannabis.

Profitability

This table compares Smart for Life and Aurora Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart for Life N/A N/A N/A Aurora Cannabis -542.50% -25.80% -19.89%

Summary

Smart for Life beats Aurora Cannabis on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart for Life

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc. produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients. It also sells vaporizers; consumable vaporizer accessories; and herb mills for using CanniMed herbal cannabis products, as well as grinders and vaporizer lockable containers. In addition, the company engages in the development of medical cannabis products at various stages of development, including oral, topical, edible, and inhalable products; and operation of CanvasRX, a network of cannabis counseling and outreach centers. Further, it provides patient counselling services; design and construction services; and cannabis analytical product testing services. The company's brand portfolio includes Aurora, Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, AltaVie, MedReleaf, CanniMed, Whistler, Woodstock, and WMMC. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

