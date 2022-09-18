HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

HeartBeam Stock Performance

Shares of BEATW opened at $0.40 on Friday. HeartBeam has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.40.

