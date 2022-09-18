Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) SVP Raymond John Adams III Sells 1,500 Shares

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Raymond John Adams III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 24th, Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.
Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE HP opened at $42.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.23. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -38.49 and a beta of 1.69. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.
Helmerich & Payne Company Profile
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
