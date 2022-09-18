Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) SVP Raymond John Adams III Sells 1,500 Shares

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Raymond John Adams III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $42.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.23. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -38.49 and a beta of 1.69. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

