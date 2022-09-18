Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $278.86

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 278.86 ($3.37) and traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.44). Henderson Far East Income shares last traded at GBX 280.50 ($3.39), with a volume of 294,598 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £434.63 million and a P/E ratio of -215.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 278.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 287.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Henderson Far East Income’s previous dividend of $5.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. Henderson Far East Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,846.15%.

In other Henderson Far East Income news, insider Nicholas George bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($30,449.49).

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

