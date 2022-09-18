Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) Short Interest Update

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the August 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hillstream BioPharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HILS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 16,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,333. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. Hillstream BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hillstream BioPharma stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Hillstream BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillstream BioPharma Company Profile

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) for the treatment resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

