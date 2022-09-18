Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Short Interest Down 15.3% in August

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 88,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Home Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.05. 33,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $317.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.71. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.16 and a 1 year high of $45.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average of $37.74.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.75 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

In other news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 1,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,181.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Home Bancorp by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 25,482 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.2% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 7.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on HBCP shares. DA Davidson raised Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Bancorp to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

