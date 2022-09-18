Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hookipa Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 252,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 171,019 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,385,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 540,831 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter worth about $11,482,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 208.5% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,849,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 124.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 77,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 43,144 shares during the last quarter. 53.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hookipa Pharma Trading Up 5.0 %

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOK traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,952. The stock has a market cap of $80.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. Hookipa Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $6.82.

(Get Rating)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.