Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $794,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $1,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.44. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

