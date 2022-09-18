Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.67.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.
In other Hormel Foods news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE HRL opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.44. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $55.11.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.
