Hydro (HYDRO) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

Hydro (HYDRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. Hydro has a total market cap of $325,719.23 and approximately $9,001.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One Hydro coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00111060 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005132 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002308 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.24 or 0.00848105 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Hydro
Hydro launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hydro is projecthydro.org. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Hydro
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.