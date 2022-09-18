Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Down 17.9% in August

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the August 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hysan Development Stock Performance

Shares of HYSNY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.75. 6,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,297. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00. Hysan Development has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $7.24.

Hysan Development Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.14%.

Hysan Development Company Profile

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

