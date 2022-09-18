II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Director Buys $438,400.00 in Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) Director Joseph J. Corasanti bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.84 per share, with a total value of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,544.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

II-VI Incorporated has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $75.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.96 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on II-VI from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on II-VI from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in II-VI by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $952,000.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

