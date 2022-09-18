Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the August 15th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.4 days.

Iluka Resources Price Performance

Shares of Iluka Resources stock remained flat at $7.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. Iluka Resources has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $9.72.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

