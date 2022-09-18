Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL) Short Interest Down 26.0% in August

Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the August 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Incannex Healthcare stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Incannex Healthcare stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,743. Incannex Healthcare has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.32.

Incannex Healthcare Limited engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid products in Australia. The company's products include IHL-42X, for obstructive sleep apnea; IHL-216A for traumatic brain injury; and IHL-675A, a combination of cannabinoid for the prevention and treatment of inflammatory lung conditions, such as acute respiratory distress syndrome, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and asthma, as well as rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases.

