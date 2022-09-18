Innova Wealth Partners Grows Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Innova Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

USB remained flat at $45.87 during trading hours on Friday. 20,653,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,935,735. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.64. The stock has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

