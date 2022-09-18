Insider Buying: Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Director Purchases $99,875.00 in Stock

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) Director Alton F. Doody III bought 11,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $199,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Arhaus Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $8.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.07. Arhaus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.16. Arhaus had a return on equity of 134.88% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arhaus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Arhaus from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,447,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arhaus by 40.8% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 215,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 62,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

