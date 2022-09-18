Insider Buying: BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Director Buys $17,700.00 in Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) Director Sylvia Mcbrinn purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $17,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BioAtla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $8.38 on Friday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $313.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of -0.12.

Get BioAtla alerts:

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCAB shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of BioAtla from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCAB. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BioAtla during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in BioAtla during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in BioAtla by 843.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioAtla during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioAtla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.