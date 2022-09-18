Insider Buying: Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Director Acquires $11,090.25 in Stock

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) Director Eric A. Koch bought 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,090.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

MSVB stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 million, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.25.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Mid-Southern Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of Mid-Southern Bancorp worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

