Insider Selling: Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) EVP Sells $1,768,750.00 in Stock

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BMY opened at $71.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 376.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 51,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 40,390 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

