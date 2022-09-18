Insider Selling: Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Sells $10,699,331.16 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $7,730,000.00.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $318.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 222.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.97. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $324.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

