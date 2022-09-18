Insider Selling: NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) EVP Sells $826,368.53 in Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $84.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $166.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.62.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.40.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

