Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Short Interest Down 27.4% in August

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,500 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 302,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on IFSPF. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Interfor from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor Stock Performance

IFSPF stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.78. 4,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,545. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48. Interfor has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $35.73.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.